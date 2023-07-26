Bank rebuilds VIS facility after #EndSARS destruction

828 828

The Pemanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Abdulafiz Toriola, on Tuesday commended Access Bank Plc for its commitment in rebuilding the VIS Annex Office complex in Ojodu, Lagos.

He spoke during the inauguration of the office rebuilt by the bank after its destruction during the EndSARS protest of 2020.

Toriola said the rebuilding of the facility was part of Access Bank Employee Volunteering Scheme, which exemplifies the essence of Corporate Social Responsibility.

The Permanent Secretary said that Access Bank Plc took the project very close to its heart and delivered the state of the art facility to the state government.

He said: “You may recall that sometime in October, 2020, an #EndSARS protest erupted in our dear state, and part of its resultant effects is loss of over N3.9 billion investments.

“The total destruction of this building was a result of the arson that accompanied the protest.

“It is, however, a joyful moment for us as a government to witness the rebirth of this building as part of the recovery processes.

“This partnership has not only brought about the restoration of a crucial government asset but has also rekindled hope in the hearts of Lagosians.”

Toriola said that the VIS was saddled with the primary responsibility of ensuring safety on the roads, especially as it concerns safer vehicles and safer road users.

Toriola said that the facility would further enhance productivity and efficiency of the directorate and the state government.

He said that the government would put it to judicious use by taking full ownership and provide the necessary maintenance and protection it deserves.

In his welcome address, the Director, Vehicle Inspection Service, Akin Fashola, commended the bank for rebuilding the office.

Fashola said that the service stood tall as a testament to the indomitable spirit of unity and support that defines the state.

He said that the bank stepped forward as a shining example for emulation by other corporate organisations, exemplifying its dedication to community development and nation building.

He said: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Access Bank Plc for recognising the significance of our work and for actively participating in the process of rebuilding the Vehicle Inspection Service office.

“Access Bank dedication to making a positive impact in our State has left an indelible mark on all of us.

“We look forward to forging stronger partnerships and collaborations in the pursuit of our common goal of a safer and more prosperous Lagos State.”

The Executive Director, Access Bank, Iyabo Soji-Okusanya, while handing over the building to the VIS, said there was the need for the public and private enterprises to work together for the progress of the State.

Soji-Okusanya said: “Access Bank will continue to support the development of their communities.

“This project was part of the Access Bank Employee Volunteering Scheme.

“Apart from the Corporate Social responsibility that Access Bank involves in, we also encourage our members of staff to be responsible citizens.

“This building that you are seeing is not built by Access Bank, but built by members in corporate operations of Access Bank out of their own private earnings.”

Soji-Okusanya said that the purpose of rebuilding the facility was to enable the VIS to serve the public in a conducive environment.

The Group Head, Corporate Operations, Access Bank, Tosin Olatunji, represented by Jumoke Sebiomo, said that the bank usually gave back to communities where they operated.

Olatunji said that after rebuilding the facility of the VIS, they would also furnish the building to make workers and clients more comfortable.

Olatunji said: “Our dream has come to actualisation.

“We commend the VIS and our team for making today a reality.”

The Managing Director, Temple Group Limited, Segun Obayendo, commended Access Bank for building such edifice at the right time.

In his goodwill message, Deputy Director, VIS, Kayode Oladesu, promised that they would make best use of the facility.