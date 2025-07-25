Atiku to Tinubu: Fix your troubled government, leave opposition alone

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has told President Bola Tinubu to fix his government instead of meddling in the affairs of the opposition.

Abubakar, who has joined the opposition coalition on the platform of the Action Democratic Party, said this in a statement issued to newsmen by the Atiku Media Office.

The statement on Thursday followed the comment by President Tinubu at the National Executive Council meeting of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja, the same day.

In his speech, he described those against his party and government as “confused opposition”.

Reacting to this, Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 elections, said: “At the 14th meeting of the APC today, President Bola Tinubu took yet another swipe at the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the opposition’s Coalition platform.

“Attacking the opposition has now become his favourite pastime — even while the country burns under his watch. This constant attack on the opposition is ‘a distraction by a man clearly overwhelmed by the mess in his own house.’

“President Tinubu should first sort out the obvious rift between himself and Vice President Kashim Shettima and the broken Nigerian economy before poking his nose into the affairs of the ADC.

“We wish to state for the record that Tinubu and his political camp have been sponsoring crises within the opposition parties. It beats our imagination as to why the presidency is resorting to wasting scarce public funds to stir up internal conflicts in a bid to weaken alternative political voices.

“‘We are fully aware that the supposed tensions between supporters of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi within the Coalition were orchestrated by the presidency. Unfortunately for them, their divisive game has failed – the cracks have been sealed, and the Coalition stands stronger than ever.’

“It’s alarming that more than halfway into his controversial and widely rejected mandate, Tinubu is still leading an APC government that is directionless, incompetent, and completely disconnected from the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.

“While Nigerians grapple with worsening insecurity, hunger, and poverty, Tinubu is busy playing petty politics. He has abandoned governance and is fixated on a 2027 re-election campaign despite having nothing to show for his 2023 mandate.

“Rather than wipe out the bandits ravaging Benue, Plateau, Zamfara, Niger, and other states, Tinubu is more interested in wiping out opposition voices. His goal is clear: to force Nigeria into a one-party state.

“He is now using state institutions — especially anti-corruption agencies — as tools to harass and blackmail opposition leaders into joining the APC. But let the truth be told: Tinubu fears the Coalition. He knows it is the Coalition that will send him packing — either back to Bourdillon or Iragbiji.”

