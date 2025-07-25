Oniru’s memoir, blueprint for policymakers — Sanwo-Olu

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the book authored by the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Lawal, titled: “From City to MegaCity: A Memoir of Lagos Urbanization (1999 – 2023),” as a blueprint for policymakers, students of governance, and development professionals.

The governor, who spoke through his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, congratulated Oba Lawal on the book launch, which also coincides with his 55th birthday.

He stressed that the book is more profound as it is an impactful legacy that showcases Oba Lawal’s unwavering commitment to the progress of Iruland in particular and Lagos State in general.

Sanwo-Olu affirmed that the book was not just a memoir, but rather a chronicle of strategic governance and visionary transformation, which guides through the rapid population growth, expansion of urban infrastructure, and challenges of traffic, housing, and flooding.

He stated that it also revealed how bold reforms, policy innovation, and collaborative leadership turned obstacles into opportunities and laid the groundwork for a more inclusive and globally competitive city.

He said: “As we look toward the future with the THEMES+ agenda, the memoir’s emphasis on resilience, sustainability, and inclusiveness resonates deeply.

Also Read:

“It serves as a blueprint for urban scholars, students of governance, policymakers, and development professionals.

“Its clarity, context, and lessons remind us that meaningful progress is earned through commitment, collaboration, and the courage to lead.

“What makes this moment especially meaningful is that it reflects a lived reality, one that I, along with many others present, have had the privilege to help shape.

“It is a story of deliberate governance, tough decisions, and enduring partnerships.

“Above all, it is a shared journey, one in which civil servants, technocrats, community leaders and private actors played vital roles.”

Sanwo-Olu urged public servants, private sector stakeholders, academics, and development partners to not discard the lessons in the book, but rather take it as a challenge to safeguard the progress of the State, amplify its shared values, and continue projecting the Lagos story as a model of possibility for Africa and beyond.

The governor also expressed hope that the book will continue to honour the past, act with purpose in the present, and invest boldly in the future for a Lagos that is safe, vibrant, and full of promise.

Former Governor of Lagos State and ex-Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, noted that the Oniru is an embodiment of knowledge who was generous enough to have put his experiences into record to shed light on the urbanisation of Lagos between the years in review.

Fashola added that Oba Lawal was bound by his duty to the State, which was what challenged him into writing this book, seeing that someone made an uncomplimentary generalisation about the progress, investments, and efforts being made in Lagos.

He said: “There’s a lot that can be done to harness the knowledge that those who have been assigned to serve as aides-de-camp either to presidents, governors, or deputy governors collectively can bring towards development.

“I think my theory has somewhat been validated by the reason why we’ve come back here today.

“Kabiyesi has written a book to tell us about certain things he witnessed.

“That is what you will see in the book.

“This book exposed many myths, as I said in the foreword.

“But you will see that he had very carefully limited himself to the period between 1999 and 2023.

“In a few days’ time, I will be making a similar intervention; not by way of a book, but by a discussion about Lagos itself as first an island, and later a kingdom, later a colony, then a city-state, and now a mega city-state.

“Some of the things that he dealt with in the book were the investments that have been made continuously by previous and continuing governments of Lagos State in the agriculture sector.

“And it is coincidental that this book comes a day after the Lagos State Government launched a N500 billion fund for food produce and guaranteed off-take in Lagos.

“It just shows that the war never ends.

“The war continues.

“The actors may change, the narrative may change, but the problems will remain the same.”

Lawal explained that the memoir showcases Lagos as a city whose development has been driven by vision, commitment, and consistency across multiple administrations.

According to him, the book illuminates the contours of governance and urban transformation from a vantage point that very few are privileged to occupy.

He said: “This book tells the story of Lagos – how we navigated housing deficits, reimagined transport, tackled environmental challenges, secured our streets, and redefined agriculture and food security.

“It reflects on how governance, when sustained with clarity of purpose and strategic investment, can transform lives.

“It is a historical record, a policy reflection, and a civic invitation to think boldly about urban futures.

“This evolution has been made possible by governance that builds on past successes and resists the temptation to discard for the sake of novelty.

“In Lagos, we have witnessed rare continuity in public policy and it is this that I believe must be protected and understood.”

Post Views: 7