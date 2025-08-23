Assembly confirms additional commissioner-nominees for Gov. Alia

The Benue State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed four additional commissioner nominees to serve as members of the State Executive Council headed by Governor Hyacinth Alia.

The House, presided over by its Speaker, Hyacinth Dajoh, screened and confirmed the nominees during plenary on Friday in Makurdi, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the house on Wednesday confirmed six out of the eight they screened.

NAN reports that so far 10 commissioner nominees have been confirmed from a total of 12 that were screened, while two were rejected by the lawmakers for various reasons.

NAN also reports that all four nominees were asked to take their bows and leave because they had served in the State Executive Council that was dissolved on July 30.

The nominees confirmed were Dr. Yanmar Ortese, former Commissioner for Health; Michael Oglegba, former Commissioner for Finance; Dr. Frederick Ikyaan, immediate past Commissioner for Education and Knowledge Management; and Orpin Alumo, who was Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment.

