Court remands 50-year-old woman for allegedly exhuming female corpse

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded a 50-year-old woman, Kudirat Kareem, for allegedly exhuming a woman’s corpse.

The defendant, who is of no fixed address, is facing a four-count charge bothering on conspiracy, breach of peace and felony before the court.

The prosecutor, Inspector Adesina Elijah, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on August 17, 2025 around 10am at Olugbodo Layout, Ondo Road, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

He added that the defendant unlawfully exhumed the corpse of Adeoti Olagunju and took it to an unknown place without the knowledge of the deceased’s son, Adebola Sowole.

Elijah said the act caused psychological trauma to the complainant, Sowole.

He alleged that the defendant also sold an uncompleted building belonging to the deceased without the consent of the complainant.

The prosecutor explained that the unlawful act breached the trust that the late woman had in the defendant.

He stated that the offences contravened Section 4 of the Osun State Violence Against Persons Prohibition Laws, 2021 and 434 and 516, Law of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Martins Awe, applied for the defendant’s bail in most liberal terms, with a pledge that she would not jump bail.

Magistrate Kikelomo Adebayo did not grant bail to the defendant, directing her counsel to apply through formal application.

Adebayo, therefore, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre pending the consideration of her bail application.

She adjourned the case until September 9, 2025 for mention.

