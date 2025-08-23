Constituency Project: Sen. Kalu attracts Akoli-Imenyi Road in Bende

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC-Abia North) has announced the ongoing reconstruction of the Akoli Imenyi Road in Bende Local Government Area of Abia, describing the constituency project as a major boost to economic and social life in the senatorial district.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on the South-East Development Commission made this known on Thursday in a statement made available to newsmen.

Kalu said the constituency project formed part of his renewed efforts as the representative of the people of Abia North Senatorial District to ensure the opening up of rural communities, stimulate commerce and agriculture, as well as improve living standards in the senatorial district.

He said: “I am pleased to update you on the reconstruction of Akoli Imenyi Road in Bende LGA, a vital route that serves our communities and boosts local economic activities.

“This project is part of our commitment to improving rural infrastructure, easing transportation, and opening up more opportunities for trade, agriculture and social development in Abia North.”

Kalu, a former Abia State governor and also former Senate Chief Whip, assured constituents that he would continue to partner with relevant agencies to ensure that the road was completed on schedule.

It would be recalled that Kalu, who has represented Abia North Senatorial District since 2019, facilitated several infrastructure interventions across the five local government areas of the district.

The projects include rehabilitation of the Lokpaukwu-Lokpanta Road in Umunneochi and reconstruction of township roads in Ebem Ohafia.

He also made interventions on Ndi Okorie-Item-Amankalu Road and other roads in Isuikwuato, which linked farming communities to major markets.

In education, he has renovated and equipped classrooms across the district, distributed learning materials and furniture to schools and also constructed model classroom blocks in rural communities.

He has supported the upgrade of selected primary health centres with solar power, supplied drugs and medical equipment to rural clinics and facilitated outreach programmes for indigent residents.

The senator has also invested in water and power projects, including provision of boreholes in Arochukwu, Bende, and Ohafia communities, as well as installation of solar-powered street lights in rural areas.

To empower youths and boost livelihoods, Kalu has distributed agricultural inputs and machinery to farmers, organised skill acquisition and small business support schemes.

He has also provided annual scholarships for indigent students in local and foreign institutions.

He said the Akoli Imenyi Road project reflected his broader vision of linking communities, facilitating agricultural trade and positioning Abia North as a hub of agro-economic activities in the South East.

The senator restated his commitment to equitable development in the region, stressing that rural infrastructure remained a crucial driver of sustainable growth and improved living standards.

