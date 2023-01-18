Arsenal, Newcastle to rival Manchester United for Osimhen

Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United target Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

The Nigeria international is currently the top scorer in Serie A after racking up 12 goals in 14 league appearances this season, including a brace in Friday’s memorable 5-1 victory over Juventus.

Osimhen’s performances have helped Luciano Spalletti’s side establish a nine-point lead at the top of the Serie A table.

A recent report indicated that his impressive displays have attracted the attention of United, who have included Osimhen on a three-man striker shortlist.

Although the Red Devils have recently signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley until the end of the season, the Dutchman is believed to be viewed as a short-term solution, with United looking to strengthen further in the summer transfer window.

However, Erik ten Hag’s side could face competition should they decide to move for Osimhen at the end of the current campaign.

According to Il Mattino, Arsenal and Newcastle are both set to rival United for the 24-year-old’s signature.

Despite signing Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad last summer, the Magpies appear to be keen to strengthen their forward line in the summer.

Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus are the only two recognised strikers in Arsenal’s senior squad, and although Mikel Arteta is keen to add to his attacking options this month, with Jesus currently sidelined, Osimhen could potentially be a target at the end of the season.

With at least three Premier League clubs interested in acquiring Osimhen’s services, the report claims that any potential buyer will have to make a significant bid.

The Italian club have supposedly set an asking price at around €150m (£132m) for their star striker, who is under contract until June 2025.

As Napoli attempt to win their first Serie A title since the 1989-90 campaign, Osimhen has told his representatives that he will not discuss his future until the end of the season.

The interested Premier League sides could face further competition in the summer, with Paris Saint-Germain also believed to be among his admirers.

Since arriving at the club in the summer of 2020, Osimhen has scored 41 goals and registered 13 assists in 79 competitive appearances for Napoli.

After being knocked out of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday following a penalty-shootout defeat to Cremonese, Napoli will turn their attention to Sunday’s Serie A meeting with Salernitana.