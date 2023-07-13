Anambra will not abide by sit-at-home order from non-state actors  -Soludo

828 828

The Anambra state Government, under the leadership of Gov. Charles Soludo, has vowed not to obey directives from non-state actors on any illegal sit-at-home order.

The State Government has directed that henceforth, residents should ignore the sit-at-home order by unauthorised individuals or groups in the state.

The decision is contained in a press release on Thursday in Awka, by Christian Aburime, Press Secretary to Soludo.

According to the press release, the decision was necessitated by a recent order to sit at home given by one Simon Ekpa.

READ ALSO:

· Kogi 2023l: Senator Aidoko leads Kogi East defectors to APC

· We must nurture democracy to make progress – Tinubu

· Tinubu extols Pastor Folu Adeboye’s virtues at 75

The release, which described the order as illegal, urged residents of the state not to comply with such directives from non-state actors or blame themselves for such compliance.

“Such directives should be completely ignored by the citizens of Anambra and by extension the entire South East.

“As for the imposition of sit-at-home order by unauthorised individuals or groups, this is a clear violation of the law.

“Anambra State will never observe any sit-at-home order.

“Our markets, schools, businesses and other social activities will remain open.

“Anambra State will never be a breeding ground for anarchy, fear or lawlessness,” the release stated.