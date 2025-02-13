Amotekun rescues teenagers, others forced into prostitution

The Ogun Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun Corps, has said it rescued 16 women and girls allegedly forced into prostitution.

The Amotekun Corps Commander, Alade Adedigba, revealed on Wednesday that the girls were rescued following an intelligence report.

Adedigba, who spoke in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, when he paraded the victims and a suspect involved in the scheme, explained that the victims, aged between 12 and 27, were rescued from Rail Line Hotel in Ifo, located in Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the victims, mostly teenagers, were paraded alongside their alleged “carer” identified as Idem Joy.

Adedigba confirmed that 14 of the victims were from Akwa Ibom State, while one each came from Cross River and Delta States.

The Commander added that N819,600 was recovered from the alleged trafficker, who kept the victims at Railway Line Hotel, Ifo, owned by Yemisi Oguntoro, now at large.

He said: “Some victims revealed they were forced to swear an oath while naked with holy books, promising not to disclose their situation or attempt to escape.”

Adedigba emphasised the commitment of Governor Dapo Abiodun to improve security and residents’ welfare, reiterating that Ogun State would not harbour criminals.

“The Amotekun Corps will hand the case over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons for further action,” he said.

