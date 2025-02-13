NATCOMS to NCC: Sanction MTN, others for breach of agreement

The National Association of Telecommunication Subscribers has urged the Nigeria Communications Commission to sanction any telecom operator that may have already implemented the tariff hike approved by the NCC for breach of agreement.

The National President of NATCOMS, Deolu Ogunbanjo, made the position known to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday.

Ogunbanjo said any telecom operator that had implemented the tariff hike was actually breaching the agreement the NCC and Nigeria Labour Congress reached.

NAN reports that following the NLC’s objection to the tariff hike, the Federal Government established a 10-man committee to deliberate on the proposal and report back to it in two weeks before any final decision would be made on the new telecom tariff structure.

Ogunbanjo said the NCC had agreed to hold a stakeholders’ meeting with the NLC, subscribers and telecoms operators represented within two weeks to discuss the issue of tariff hike.

He said the stakeholders meeting was yet to be held.

Neither had the two weeks elapsed before the telcos started the implementation of the 50 percent tariff hike.

According to him, this is an affront and defaulters should be sanctioned.

He said: “I am sure you are aware that NATCOMS was prepared to head to court to challenge the 50 percent tariff hike but decided to wait for the outcome of the stakeholders’ meeting.

“This is the advice that was given to the subscribers association by its National General Secretary who happens to be a lawyer.

“So why should the hike be implemented when the stakeholders’ meeting is yet to be held?

“The NCC should, as a matter of urgency, sanction the telcos for implementing an upward review of tariffs.”

NAN reports that a check using the *312# code on the MTN network showed that the telco had revised its data prices.

For the monthly plans, MTN 1.8GB now goes for N1,500, replacing the previous 1.5GB plan priced at N1,000; 15GB plan now costs N6,500, a rise from N4,500.

The 20GB monthly plan has been adjusted to N7,500, up from N5,500.

Further checks showed that all the networks had reviewed their text messaging price from N4 to N6.

NAN reports that NCC, the industry’s regulatory body, had approved a maximal increment of 50 percent tariff adjustments to operators in January.

The Commission said its approval, though less than the 100 percent hike demanded by operators, was in response to prevailing operational costs.

It said that its decision was pursuant to its power under Section 108 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003 to regulate and approve tariff rates and charges by telecommunications operators.

However, NATCOMS had threatened to sue the NCC, while the NLC vowed to start an industrial action if the 50 percent proposed tariff hike was not reviewed downwards.

This prompted the Federal Government to constitute a 10-man committee to deliberate on the tariff hike within two weeks and report back before any final decision was made on the new telecom tariff structure.

Despite this agreement, telecom firms have proceeded with the increase, prompting the NLC to issue a March 1 deadline for a total shutdown of their operations if the tariff hike is not reversed.

