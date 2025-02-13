NWFL: Edo Queens secure dominant victory over Nasarawa Amazons

Edo Queens Football Club of Benin continued their strong push for the 2024/2025 Nigerian Women Premiership Football League title chase with a 2-0 victory over Nasarawa Amazons.

The defending champions asserted their dominance early, scoring twice in the first half to stay in second place in Group A.

The match was played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Edo Queens broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute when Mary Mamudu netted after an assist from Emem Essien.

Three minutes later, Goodness Osigwe fired a stunning long-range shot past goalkeeper Unachukwu Udoko to double their lead.

The hosts could have added to their advantage before halftime, but Chioma Moses missed the target with a powerful shot.

Also Read:

Nasarawa Amazons, trailing by two goals, pushed for a comeback after the break.

Their best chance came in the 68th minute when Esther Adesoji’s volley was brilliantly saved by Edo Queens’ goalkeeper, Christiana Uzoma.

In spite of their efforts, Nasarawa Amazons were unable to find a goal.

Edo Queens’ head coach, Moses Adoluku, praised the performance but noted more work was needed.

Adoluku said: “The girls gave their all, and we took our chances.

“We had more opportunities but couldn’t convert them.

“Still, a 2-0 win is good.”

Adoluku emphasised the team’s ambition for the title.

He said: “We are second in the log, but we need to keep pushing.

“The goal is to finish the regular season on top.

“We’ll take it one game at a time.”

Nasarawa Amazons’ coach, Christopher Danjuma, admitted his team made costly mistakes.

Danjuma said: “In football, mistakes get punished.

“We played better in the second half, but the damage was done.”

Danjuma refused to blame individual players, stating: “Footballers are human.

“Sometimes things don’t go as planned, and you pay for it early.”

Post Views: 13