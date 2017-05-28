LATEST NEWS:
10. June 2017 LAGOS STATE27°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
NANJune 10, 20172min0

Related Articles

FeaturedNews

Nigerian Law School releases Bar exam results, 28% fail

News

Gov. Lalong lambasts Arewa youth over eviction threat

News

Anniversary: NANS disrupts House of Representatives’ celebration

News

Salary arrears: Lagos wades into LASPOTECH crisis

News

FG moves to strengthen NYSC

FeaturedNews

Aguleri, Umuleri communities fight again, two injured

News

FRSC adopts new strategies to curb traffic crashes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway NAN

News

Amnesty Internattional chair in Turkey remanded in custody

Amnesty-International.jpg
Taner Kilic, the head of the branch, was detained this week by anti-terror police in an early morning raid in Izmir province

The chair of Amnesty International’s Turkey branch has been remanded in custody, following a court hearing, drawing strong condemnation from human rights organisations.
“Imprisonment of our Turkey Chair is mockery of justice,” Amnesty’s Turkey researcher, Andrew Gardner, said in a statement released on Saturday about the hearing the night before.
Taner Kilic, the head of the branch, was detained this week by anti-terror police in an early morning raid in Izmir province.
Kilic was alleged of having links to those, who carried out an abortive military coup in 2016.
Human Rights Watch, the New York-based group, also condemned the moves against Kilic.
“Jailing Amnesty Turkey head pending trial on membership of terrorist group shows again the horror show of Turkey’s courts,” Emma Sinclair-Webb, the group’s Turkey expert, said on her Twitter feed.
Kilic was one of almost 20 lawyers detained in the Izmir raid.
One was released on bail in the hearing, while the rest are waiting to see a judge or were formally arrested.
Turkey’s government blames U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen for the bloody coup attempt and has carried out sweeping purges of the civil service and made mass arrests.
Some 50,000 people are in jail on allegations of having links to Gulenists.
A report says Gulen, however, denies links to the coup and remains in the U.S., where authorities have so far declined Turkey’s request for extradition, citing a lack of evidence.
“Taner Kilic is neither a supporter nor a follower of the Fethullah Gulen movement and has in fact been critical of its role in Turkey,” Salil Shetty, the head of Amnesty International, said defending Kilic.
The U.S. and EU have been sharply critical of Kilic’s detention.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousLASPOTECH: Time to sheath the sword, by Mikail Mumuni

nextAcclaimed Taiwanese director, 2 others die in helicopter crash

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Nigerian Sosoliso plane crash survivor hits America’s Got Talent + video

Gov. Bello has released N1.4b to seven LGs for my recall – Melaye

Nigerian Law School releases Bar exam results, 28% fail

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.