Acclaimed Taiwanese director, 2 others die in helicopter crash

According to the executive director of Taiwan’s Aviation Safety Council, Thomas Wang, the cause of the incident is under investigation

Three people died in a helicopter crash on Saturday in eastern Taiwan, including an acclaimed director and environmental activist, a news report has said.
According to local police, Chi Po-lin, the director of the 2013 award-winning documentary: “Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above,” was confirmed dead in the crash.
The aircraft, which crashed in Hualien, belonged to the Emerald Pacific Airlines.
The other two victims were photographer Chen Kuan-chi and the pilot, Chang Chih-kuang.
According to the executive director of Taiwan’s Aviation Safety Council, Thomas Wang, the cause of the incident is under investigation.
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen paid tribute to 52-year-old Chi and promised a comprehensive probe into the accident.
“Chi’s masterpieces showed us the beauty of Taiwan, inspiring more people to work on land preservation. His passing is Taiwan’s great loss,’’ Tsai wrote on Facebook.
Report says just days before his death; Chi had announced a sequel to the film in order to promote environmental sustainability.


