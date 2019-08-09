In the aftermath of the two mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton in the United States of America, Amnesty International has issued a travel advisory warning nationals of other countries against travelling to the world’s most powerful country.

Amnesty International advised those who must travel to the US to always make contingency plans.

It also urged such travellers to avoid crowded places such as malls and worship places.

It said: “The Amnesty International travel advisory for the country of the United States of America calls on people worldwide to exercise caution and have an emergency contingency plan when traveling throughout the USA.

“This travel advisory is being issued in light of ongoing high levels of gun violence in the country.

“Depending on the traveller’s gender identity, race, country of origin, ethnic background or sexual orientation, they may be at higher risk of being targeted with gun violence and should plan accordingly.”

Amnesty International regretted that in spite of the frequent mass killings by gunmen in that country, the government has not taken adequate measures to control access to guns.

Many countries have also advised their citizens to be careful about travelling to the US.

They include Germany, Ireland, Canada and New Zealand.