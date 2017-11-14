Alleged stealing: Woman throws maid from two storey building

A 15-year-old housemaid, Deborah Mathew, is battling to stay alive at the Ikeja General Hospital after her “madam” allegedly flung her out from the balcony of a two storey building in the Surulere area of Lagos State.

The madam, whose identity was still unknown as at the time of going to press, was said to have been arrested and detained by policemen from Ijeshatedo Police Station.

Mathew, it was learnt, was accused by her boss of stealing her money.

The madam repeatedly threatened to deal with her, if she didn’t return the money.

After repeated threats, the madam was said to have pounced on the girl and started beating her black and blue.

Apparently blinded by rage, the madam was said to have dragged Mathew from inside the apartment to the balcony and then flung her over the railings.

Mathew, who sustained serious injury on her forehead, was said to have been rescued by some residents who saw her writhing in pain and rushed her to LASUTH.

According to police sources, Mathew was accused by her madam of stealing her jewelries worth N1 million.

The source said some angry residents almost lynched the woman.

She was, however, rescued by policemen who got to the scene in the nick of time.

The policemen whisked her away in their vehicle.

A police source further said: “The girl is presently at LASUTH, battling to stay alive.

“She was bleeding profusely from her forehead.

“It’s likely she hit the ground with her forehead.

“There’s a deep gash on her forehead.

“If she survives, it would be a miracle.”

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed the incident.

Famous-Cole denied that Mathew was thrown from the balcony of a two storey building.

He said: “It was just a case of assault from her boss, who accused her of stealing something from her room.

“She is receiving treatment at LASUTH.”