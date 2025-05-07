Alia alleges plot to destabilise Benue, force his removal

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has raised the alarm over what he described as a coordinated campaign to destabilise his administration and force President Bola Tinubu to remove him from office.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, at a press conference in Makurdi on Wednesday, the governor alleged that a series of protests recently held in Abuja were sponsored by political detractors aiming to mislead the public and create chaos in Benue State.

He described it as an “orchestrated campaign of misinformation and sponsored protests designed to destabilise Benue State and undermine the administration of His Excellency, Governor Hyacinth Alia.”

He said that it has become clear that those demonstrations “were not organic expressions of public sentiment, but rather, calculated attempts by disgruntled elements to settle personal scores and advance a malicious agenda.”

He added, “These individuals, driven by a desperate desire to paint Benue State in the worst possible light, appear to believe that by doing so, they can somehow force the hand of President Ahmed Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in our state.

“This misguided notion stems from a deep-seated aversion to positive change and a yearning for a return to a discredited status quo. Their ultimate goal, it seems, is to create an environment of chaos and instability, allowing them to exploit the situation for their own selfish gain.”

Alia claimed that the protests, including one by a group of self-identified lawyers at the National Assembly on Tuesday, were not genuine.

Alia called on the Nigerian Bar Association to take swift and decisive action and investigate the protesters who he said masqueraded as lawyers.

He stated that if such is allowed to persist, it would undermine the integrity of the law profession.

Despite recent security challenges, the governor insisted that Benue remains safe and that all arms of government in the state are functioning normally.

“We want to assure the public that Benue State is safe and secure. All the arms of government are functioning smoothly, and the legislative business is proceeding seamlessly.

“While the issue of insecurity is a national concern, Governor Alia is taking proactive steps to curtail the activities of armed herders and protect our communities. His administration is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents of Benue State,” the governor said.

He also called on the media to be responsible in their coverage of security matters and urged the public to remain vigilant and reject what he described as false narratives.

