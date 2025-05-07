Youngest lawmaker’s Energy Bill passes first reading in Kwara Assembly

The Kwara State House of Assembly has taken the first reading of the Kwara State Electric Power Sector Bill, 2025, sponsored by Nigeria’s youngest lawmaker, Hon. Rukayat Motunrayo Shittu.

The bill, which passed its first reading during Tuesday’s plenary, seeks to repeal the Electricity Board Laws of 1992 and 2006 and establish a progressive legal framework for electricity generation and distribution in Kwara State.

Presenting the bill, Hon. Shittu, who represents Owode/Onire constituency, stated that it is a bold and timely response to the persistent challenges of unreliable electricity across the state.

She emphasised that the proposed legislation aimed at decentralising power supply, attracting private investment, and stimulating economic development.

“This bill is about creating an enabling environment for reliable power and empowering our communities through decentralised electricity networks,” said Hon. Shittu during the session.

At 27 years old, Hon. Shittu is Nigeria’s youngest serving lawmaker and continues to make impactful legislative contributions.

She noted that the bill aligns with recent constitutional amendments empowering state governments to regulate electricity within their jurisdictions, a move that opens new opportunities for subnational innovation and energy independence.

Members of the House commended the initiative, describing it as a forward-thinking move that could open the door to independent power projects (IPPs), private sector participation, and expanded energy access for rural and urban communities alike.

The bill now proceeds to the second reading, where lawmakers will deliberate on its principles and implications for Kwara’s future energy landscape.

