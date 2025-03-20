Akpabio, Dickson clash over Rivers emergency rule

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio and the Senator representing Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson, on Thursday engaged in a heated argument during plenary over the provision of Senate rules regarding the handling of President Bola Tinubu’s State of Emergency declaration in Rivers State.

During the Senate plenary on Thursday, March 20, 2025, Senator Bamidele Opeyemi moved a motion to reorder the Order Paper to allow the Senate to handle the debate on the state of emergency in Rivers before other motions itemized for legislative action.

As Bamidele stood to point out the order, Dickson raised a point of order, which Akpabio was hesitant to oblige.

Rather than giving Dickson the floor, Akpabio reminded him of how the former Governor of Bayelsa State had gone on television to say he wouldn’t support the Senate on the state of emergency in Rivers.

While Dickson insisted on getting Akpabio’s attention through a point of order, the Senate President asked him to put off his mic.Akpabio said, “Senator Seriake Dickson, let’s not argue. If we argue, it won’t be good for any of us.“We are all distinguished people.

You were a former governor, and I was a former governor. Please turn off your mic and sit down. I watched you on television. You said whatever the Senate does, the Senate will never go with you.“I said you said whatever the Senate does, the Senate will never have your vote.

“I don’t know but if you have already made up your mind to go on television when the Senate has not done anything or considered any issue, I am not arguing with you, but I say, please allow me to preside.

”Reacting, Dickson said, “Mr Senate President, you know we must have mutual respect for all our colleagues, and I do have regard for you, particularly, as our presiding officer and I think that should be reciprocal.

”He maintained that his point of order was to draw the senators’ attention to the provision requiring them to break into a closed-door meeting first.

