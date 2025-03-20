FG working to reactivate MDAs websites – Minister

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says the Federal Government is working to reactivate websites of all Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Idris made this known at the fifth edition of the 2025 Ministerial Media Briefing Series on Thursday in Abuja.

“I am sure you have seen that there has been a significant improvement compared to a few years ago around the kind of activity we see on these websites.

“The Federal Government, especially the Federal Ministry of Information is working very seriously on that.“If you look at the FDM Connect that was launched last week, you should also look at some of the activities of the Ministry of Information, including this activity of the shop,” he said.

The minister reiterated the commitment of the government to ensure all websites of MDAs were reactivated to continue to provide relevant information to Nigerians.“I am very positive that all websites of government MDAs will be reactivated and be working smoothly to provide information to Nigerians,” Idris said. (NAN)

