Electrician dies of electrocution in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the death of a 42-year-old electricity worker who was electrocuted while working on faulty electrical wires at Borno Road, Ebute-Metta.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Thursday in Lagos.

According to Hundeyin, a colleague of the victim reported the incident to the Yaba Police Division on Wednesday.

“A staff member of an electricity distribution company reported that his colleague was electrocuted while reconnecting and clearing some faulty electrical wires at Borno Road, Ebute-Metta.

“He was rescued and rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-Metta, but was later confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” Hundeyin said.“Following the report, a team of detectives was dispatched to the scene.

“The police visited both the scene of the incident and the hospital, where the corpse was inspected and photographed.

“The body has since been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy,” he added.According to Hundeyin, investigation into the incident is ongoing.

