Akande: Fubara should fight back, Tinubu would have resisted suspension

Former presidential spokesman, Laolu Akande, has urged suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State to fight back, saying President Bola Tinubu would have resisted the same.

Akande said Tinubu would have swiftly approached the Supreme Court if a president had suspended him when he was governor.

The Eagle Online recalls that Tinubu was the governor of Lagos State between May 1999 to May 2007.

Akande said: “It’s a good move what the governors of the PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) have done.

“They probably would be able to save the day.

“But I’m surprised that Governor Fubara himself is sitting down.

“If somebody did this to Bola Ahmed Tinubu when he was governor of Lagos, do you know what he would be doing?

“He (Fubara) should be the first to go to court; he is still the governor, he still has a status; he’s not been removed.

“He couldn’t be removed that way.

“There is a questionable suspension.

“The first thing Governor Fubara ought to do if he knew what he was doing was to go to court.

“And to tell his people that what has happened in Rivers State is against the law but he couldn’t find the courage.

“How can I be a governor and the president who was also elected is asking me to go away?

“Of course, I will go away so that there is no trouble but I will go to the courts.

“And I will tell my people, you elected me, the president has asked me to go to court. It is wrong and I will fight it.

“That is how we can build democracy.

“It is not about people in Agbada (flowing gown).”

