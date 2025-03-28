I can’t marry non-virgins, divorcees — Senator

Senator Ned Nwoko has said that he cannot marry non-virgins or divorcees.

The representative of Delta North Senatorial District said such choices are below his standard, which remains untouched and unfazed.

In a statement on his verified Instagram account in which he celebrated his sixth wedding anniversary to Regina Daniels, Nwoko wrote: “Rumours Can’t Shake Royalty

“Ah, the gossips, hungry and sly,

“Spinning their tales, their desperate cry.

“His arrest is coming!” but who is he?

“Even they don’t know, it’s comedy!

“And Regina left? Oh, what a tale, When she’s right here, steady as hail.

“Wrapped in love, in laughter’s glow, Rocking our babies, watching them grow.

“Their lies will fade, their voices dim, Yet here we stand unmoved, untrimmed.

“For love like ours, built on steel, Doesn’t break, doesn’t kneel.

“Let’s Set the Record Straight Still standing, still thriving, unshaken, supreme.

“Two beautiful sons, love’s sweetest dream.

“No rumoured child outside, That ship never sailed,

“Let them retire that story, tired and stale.

“A divorcee? A non-virgin? Not mine to marry My standards stand, untouched, unfazed.

“Some may cry, some may curse,

“But my love, my life, my rules come first.

“Justice Is Serve With a Smile

“To the faceless gossip, the shadow behind a keypad,

“Your fifteen minutes are on rewind.

“A bounty stands on your trail, ten million strong,

“Tick-tock, tick-tock you won’t run for long.

“Enjoy your fame, your fleeting day, Truth will rise, as lies decay.

“My name is mine, my path is clear, Forward, onward, year by year.

“And Here’s the Cherry on Top…

“Just when they thought they had their say, Baby number three is on the way!

“A new heartbeat, a love so grand, Another blessing in my hand.

“Let them talk, let them guess, While we live, while we bless.

“For at the end, when curtains close, It’s us, my love, that victory knows.

“Because love, true love, does not sway, It roars, it reigns, come what may.”

