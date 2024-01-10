AFCON 2023: Photos as Sanwo-Olu hosts Super Eagles to send forth dinner

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has hosted the Super Eagles to a send forth dinner.

The dinner, on Tuesday night, was to wish the team success in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

The championship, which kicks off on January 13, 2024, will end on February 11, 2024.

Commenting on the hosting of the three-time African champions on his X handle on Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu said: “It was an honour to host the Super Eagles this evening at the Lagos State/NFF Send Forth event as they gear up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

“My prayers are with our team for strength, resilience and unity on this journey.

“To the Super Eagles: You carry the hopes of a nation on your shoulders.

“As you represent us at the #AFCON2023 , may you play with passion, unity, and determination.

“Make Nigeria proud and bring the cup home.

“Let’s soar, Super Eagles!”