Adegboruwa to NBA: Refund N300m grants received from Rivers State

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to refund the sum of N300 million received from the Rivers State Government as support for its Annual General Conference.

Adegboruwa made the call in a strongly worded statement on his Facebook page, expressing shock and dismay over the financial donation, arguing that the NBA, as a self-funded professional body, has no justification for soliciting or accepting government funds for its activities.

“All lawyers in Nigeria pay their practicing fees annually. Additional fees are charged for those attending the conference. There is therefore no reason for the NBA to go cap in hand to beg for money,” he said.

According to Adegboruwa, the NBA, as the conscience of society and a defender of the rule of law, must not be seen aligning with any government, especially at a time when Nigerians are suffering from economic hardship and alleged human rights violation.

“Lawyers are the conscience of the society and must not be seen to align with any government, particularly one under scrutiny for anti-democratic practices. He who pays the piper dictates the tune,” he stated.

He called for the immediate return of the funds, suggesting the NBA deposit the N300 million into an escrow account with the Central Bank of Nigeria, pending what he described as “the restoration of democracy in Rivers State.”

Also Read:

Acknowledging that the money may have already been spent, Adegboruwa urged Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) and senior lawyers to contribute ₦1 million each to facilitate a refund, emphasizing the need to remove what he termed a “collective shame.”

“The elders of the Bar must intervene swiftly. NBA is not a bank. We cannot afford to compromise our independence,” he added.

He further advised the association to exercise greater caution in sourcing funds in the future, maintaining that the legal profession in Nigeria has sufficient capacity to fund its own programmes without compromising its integrity.

The Rivers State Government’s donation has sparked controversy in recent days, amid concerns over transparency and the independence of the legal profession in Nigeria.

The NBA has yet to issue a formal response to the growing calls for a refund.

Post Views: 1