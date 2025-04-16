APC National Secretary to Lagos Deputy Governor: Power not cheap anywhere

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Bashiru, has told the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, that electricity power is not cheap anywhere worldwide.

He said this following the complaint by the Deputy Governor that his power bill monthly basis had moved from N2.7 million to N29 million.

Hamzat said this at a meeting with the Rural Electricity Agency (REA) in Lagos on Monday.

Bashiru, a former representative of Osun Central Senatorial District in the 9th Senate from 2019 to 2023, said: “Of recent, the transmission companies have been unbundled to address the problem of inefficiency and for adequate focus to ensure there is electricity supply for Nigerians.

“As to the tale by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, I don’t know the level of gadgets he has in his house.

“I wouldn’t know the size of his house, and I wouldn’t know the energy requirement that would occasion that huge amount of money and the basis of that bill.

Also Read:

“But it would not be correct to say that that humongous amount would apply to ordinary Nigerians who just run their lifestyle based on watching television, using electricity, and possibly when there is heat, using air conditioning.

“You cannot pigeonhole people to say people spend N20,000 in a matter of days.

“What is the cost of generating?

“What is the cost of transmission?

“What is the cost of distribution?

“It should be run on the basis of economic efficiency so that the cost of production of the energy itself must be recovered and they must be able to make profit.

“We are not running a socialist economy.”

Post Views: 1