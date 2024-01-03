Abducted LG Chairman, three others regain freedom in Nasarawa

Safiyanu Isah-Andaha, Chairman, Akwanga Local Area of Nasarawa State, who was abducted by gunmen on Monday has regained freedom.

Ramhan Nansel, spokesperson, Nasarawa State Police Command, confirmed the release of the chairman and three others.

Nansel, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

The local government chairman and three others were abducted by gunmen at about 8:30pm in Ningo village, Akwanga LGA.

Nansel said that the chairman and three others were released at about 8:45pm on Tuesday in Andaha village, Akwnaga as a result of sustained pressure from a search and rescue team made up of combined security agencies.

The police spokesperson explained that no ransom was paid to secure the release of the chairman and other victims.

He said upon receipt of information about the incident on Monday night, the Command’s Commissioner, CP Umar Nadada, immediately deployed a team, whose effort in collaboration with other sister agencies paid off with the release of the victims unhurt.

Nansel said that the victims would be reunited with their families after receiving medical attention.