NANS to FG: Sanction Nigerian institutions offering unaccredited courses

The National Association of Nigerian Students has commended the Federal Government for suspending the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates obtained from institutions in Benin Republic and Togo.

It also called on the Federal Government to extend the ban to Nigerian institutions offering courses without accreditation.

The Association made the call in a statement in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Tuesday by its National Senate President, Elvis Ekundina.

The Federal Ministry of Education had on Tuesday raised concern over the utilisation of deceptive methods by some Nigerians to acquire degrees from Benin Republic and Togo, aimed at securing job opportunities for which they lacked qualifications.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the government ordered the immediate suspension of accreditation of degree certificates obtained from tertiary institutions in those countries.

NANS called on the Federal Government to commence investigation into the activities of the Federal Ministry of Education, National Universities Commission, National Youth Service Corps and other agencies involved in the fraudulent activities.

It said: “While we commend the Federal government for its quick decision to suspend the accreditation of degree certificates obtained from institutions in Benin Republic and Togo, it is important to investigate the activities of relevant agencies fingered in the fraudulent activities.

“We also want to use this opportunity to call on the government to beam its searchlight into the activities of tertiary institutions, especially privately-owned ones running unaccredited course.

“These institutions in their act are destroying our education sector and swindling innocent young Nigerians of their money by offering them unaccredited courses.

“I like to describe these universities and polytechnics offering unaccredited courses as illegal institutions which should be dealt with appropriately.”

Ekundina called on the Federal Government to collaborate with NANS and other student bodies to rid the country of “illegal” tertiary institutions towards repositioning the education sector.