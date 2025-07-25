50% of renewable energy skilled labour needs unmet in Nigeria – Reps committee by Ikenna Osuoha

The House of Representatives committee on Renewable Energy has said that Nigeria has 50 percent unmet needs in the renewable energy skilled labour sector.

The Chairman, House Committee on Renewable Energy, Rep. Afam Ogene, said this during the Africa Policy Dialogue (APD) workshop, with the theme: “Green jobs and low carbon transition,” in Abuja on Thursday.

Ogene said that the unmet needs had impeded employment of quality technicians and employees in the sector.

“Today, nearly 50 percent of skilled labour needs in Nigeria’s renewable sector remain unmet.

“Employers across the country consistently report difficulty hiring qualified technicians, engineers and system operators,” he said.

He also affirmed the gap in local equipment manufacturing, saying that most of the equipment used in renewable energy power generation were imported.

According to him, this has the potential to cause loss of green job opportunities.

Ogene, however, said that this development was not as a result of shortage of raw resources for local manufacturers, but because of the skill gaps and inadequate policies to ensure knowledge transfer.

He explained that the gap was not just a workforce problem, but a policy issue.

The lawmaker noted that China, through its green job programme, backed by government policies and funding, had recorded over seven million green jobs.

He called on academic institutions in Nigeria to align with the energy transition demands.

Ogene, who reiterated the legislature’s commitment to improved renewable energy delivery, said that lawmakers recognised the importance of crafting effective green jobs legislation for women and youths.

This, he said, required meticulous work to ensure alignment with existing laws and potency in achieving the goals.

“With my team of experienced colleagues, expert legal advisors and skilled legislative drafters, we’re confident in delivering a comprehensive and impactful law the nation will be proud of,” he said.

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen, said that the dialogue was in accordance with the role of the 10th Assembly, which aligned with the broader oversight and legislative responsibility.

Abbas, represented by the Deputy Minority Whip, Rep. George Ozodinobi, expressed the national assembly’s commitment to investigating policy gaps and proposing solutions that were meaningful, realistic and impactful in addressing the challenge.

“Let me sincerely thank the honourable chairman and members of the committee on renewable energy for their diligence, foresight and relentless efforts in championing this important cause.

“As a responsible People’s House, we are fully aware of the strategic importance of green energy, not just because of its environmental significance but also due to its immense economic potential,” he said.

Tajudeen said that the loud and urgent call for a just energy transition in Nigeria was a reflection of a dual reality, that is, the vulnerability to the impacts of climate change and the untapped renewable energy potential.

He restated the determination of the parliament to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in creating jobs to improve energy access, from preserving the ecosystems to reducing dependency on fossil fuels.

The speaker stated that the legislative agenda placed strong emphasis on energy transition as a key pillar in tackling unemployment and environmental degradation.

According to him, Nigeria is at a critical juncture where bold and deliberate policy choices can determine the expected leap into a sustainable future or remain stalled by outdated systems.

He called for an urgent action to tap into renewable energy as a way forward in tackling youth unemployment and under-employment.

Also speaking, a representative of INCLUDE Knowledge platform, Ms Victoria Manya, expressed the platform ‘s belief in not just transition but increasing renewable energy skills in Africa.

Manya, however, warned that the low-carbon transition risked becoming the handmaiden of fossil fuel interests —delivering decarbonisation targets on paper.

“What we must do is reclaim the transition—not only as a climate imperative—but as a generational opportunity to rewrite our social contract.

“In Nigeria, the data is clear: too many young people are unemployed or underemployed, and too many women are shut out of emerging green sectors.

“A just transition must not only ask how we reduce emissions—but who gets the new jobs, who trains the workforce and who shapes the policies,” she said.

Manya said that Nigeria stood at the same global threshold with bigger renewable energy nations, with a unique opportunity to lead Africa in embedding labour justice into climate action.

