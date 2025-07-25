Kwara governor salutes APC chieftain, Adedoyin on birthday

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has congratulated Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin on his 64th birthday anniversary.

In a congratulatory message made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, the governor acknowledged the support of the veteran journalist for his administration.

The governor, in the message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, also commended Adedoyin for his efforts to strengthen the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state.

Abdulrazaq further paid tributes to the publisher for his progressive leadership role in the media profession in Nigeria and on the global stage.

A fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, the governor also cited Adedoyin’s accomplishments as an executive of the International Press Institute, Vienna, and as Chairman of the Editorial Board of the Herald Newspapers.

He prayed Allah to give Adedoyin many more years of good health and happiness.

Post Views: 1