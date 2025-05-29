2nd Anniversary: Nigeria making progress under Tinubu — Oyebanji

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for providing a remarkable leadership in the last two years.

Governor Oyebanji hailed President Tinubu for stabilising the ship of the state, which he said has been successfully anchored with life-changing policies that are having positive effects on the economy and other key sectors.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, the Ekiti State governor hailed the courage exhibited by the President in tackling the myriads of problems he met on ground, noting that the right solutions provided have brought some relief to Nigerians.

Oyebanji noted that Tinubu’s visionary leadership and conscientious pursuit of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda has been yielding dividends and strengthened the polity to the admiration of many Nigerians.

According to the Ekiti State helmsman, it is fulfilling and heartwarming to note that under two years of the Tinubu Presidency, Nigeria is now in a better shape than at any time in the past decade based on microeconomic and macroeconomic indices on ground.

He hailed President Tinubu’s investment in agriculture, mining, blue economy, tourism, and other key sectors, which he believes would translate to better standards of living and generate more jobs for Nigerians.

Governor Oyebanji also commended the President for his economic reforms, which he said is making more resources available to the sub nationals, thereby enhancing growth and development across the states of the federation.

He further expressed gratitude of the people of Ekiti State to the President for assisting the state with empowerment initiatives, capital projects, appointments of deserving Ekiti indigents into prominent positions and siting of a new federal university among several other benefits.

He urged the people of Ekiti at home and in the diaspora to keep supporting the President in working to realise his vision for a greater and more prosperous Nigeria in years to come.

Oyebanji added: “On behalf of the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I wish the President a happy anniversary and pray that God Almighty continues to guide and order his steps aright.”

