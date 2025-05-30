23 kidnapped victims in Niger, Enugu rescued – Police

In its sustained commitment to the fight against violent crimes, the Nigeria Police Force says its operatives have successfully rescued a total of 23 victims of kidnapping in Niger and Enugu States.

Force Public Relations Officer ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement sighted on Friday.

He said, “Recall that on 20th February 2025, at about 10:00 p.m., suspected kidnappers launched an attack on Hayin-Dogo and Dangunu villages in Sarkin-Pawa, Munya LGA of Niger State, abducting one Usman Daina and four others.

“While Usman was released after two days, the Police and other security operatives intensified efforts to rescue the remaining victims, which yielded results on the 22nd May 2025.

“The other four victims, Deborah Daina, Gambo Amos, Cyprus Titus, and Satti Iko, were safely rescued and reunited with their families.

“In a separate operation, Police operatives attached to the Enugu State Command carried out a coordinated operation in Uvuru-Ukpata forest in Uzo-Uwani LGA, following the abduction of commuters along Olo-Umulokpa Road.

“Upon picking up the trail, the operatives engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun duel, overpowered them, and successfully rescued nine kidnapped victims.

“Prior to this, police operatives had earlier rescued two men in a forest at Amalla-Egazi after they were kidnapped on 16th May 2025 at the Ezimo community.

“The rescued victims have been reunited with their families.

“Similarly, on 23rd May 2025, Police operatives attached to the Enugu State Command, working in collaboration with local security outfits, on the trail of a gang of kidnappers, stormed a forest along the Enugu-Kogi border.

“During the operation, a gunfight ensued, where one of the kidnappers was neutralized, and others escaped with various degrees of gunshot injuries.

“Eight (8) kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt in the process. Efforts to track down the fleeing suspects are ongoing.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, commends the bravery and dedication of the officers involved in the rescue operations.

“He also appreciates the support of local security outfits and members of the public in our various operations across the country, which has been so instrumental to the successes recorded in the fight against crime and criminality in our dear country.

“The IGP further assures Nigerians that the Nigeria Police Force remains steadfast in its commitment to continually dismantling criminal networks and making Nigeria an unsafe haven for perpetrators of crime.”

