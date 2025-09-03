2026 Hajj: NAHCON announces commencement of agencies’ licensing, slot allocation, others 

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has informed registered Travel Agencies interested in 2026 Hajj operation that arrangements for licensing and slot allocation have commenced.

To this end, the Commission has called on interested travel agencies to apply for the grant of 2026 Hajj licence and slot allocation.

In a post on Wednesday, Shafi Muhammad of the Commission’s Information and Publication Division, NAHCON also announced January 4, 2026 as the deadline for Masha’ir Camp booking.

The post spelt out the conditions for slot application which include:

I. The applicant-company must be a Travel Agency duly Registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria (CAC) with a minimum Share Capital of N30,000,000 (Thirty Million Naira), a standard corporate office, valid IATA agency approval and IATA accredited staff.

II. The applicant must have been licensed by the Commission for a period of at least 4years Umrah (2 licensed), for the new entrants, (1 Hajj License) for the existing Companies and must have been operating satisfactory Umrah services consecutively to date. Evidence of utilization of Umrah Licence must be attached.

III. The applicant, its directors, shareholders, representatives or proxies must have no record of criminal conviction by any Court of law in Nigeria or Saudi Arabia nor indicted by any of the Nigerian or Saudi Arabian Hajj Agencies, Aviation Authorities or any other Government Regulatory Agency.

IV. The applicant is expected to submit application request online via the Hajj Licensing portal: stos.nigeriahajjcom.gov.ng upon payment of a non-refundable application fee of N300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira)

V. The online application must be accompanied with a security refundable deposit of N50, 000,000 (Fifty Million Naira) in accordance with the provision of Section 16 (4) of NAHCON (Establishment) Act, 2006.

The post added that successful applicants would be required to, amongst others, provide:

I. Licensing Fee of the sum of N1,000,000.00 for the 2026 Hajj operation,

II. Details of the proposed Hajj package and a reputable Guarantor (in line with the Commissions’ format) for each or group of pilgrims acceptable to the Commission.

III. Evidence of booking for the airlift of the allocated pilgrims through International scheduled Airlines or other approved carriers by the Commission.

IV. Details of the passengers/pilgrims,

V. Evidence of confirmed Accommodation in both Makkah and Madinah in a hotel not below the status of 3 star. The Accommodations must be registered in the Saudi Ministry of Hajj portal. For Madinah, it must be within Markaziyyah and must not be more than 1km away from Haram in Makkah. (If it is more than 2km shuttle buses should be provided).

Besides, NAHCON directed that the current copies of the crucial documents are expected to be uploaded online; These include:

i. Audited Account for the immediate last 3 years ;

ii. Evidence of Company’s Income Tax Clearance Certificate for the last three (3) years Valid till 31st December, 2025;

iii. Evidence of VAT remittances;

iv. Court Affidavit on the Company’s Directors

v. Evidence of utilization of 2 years slot allocation

5. ALL APPLICANTS ARE REQUIRED TO UPDATE THEIR RECORDS WITH THE COMMISSION, IF THERE IS ANY CHANGE(S) VIZ:

I. Certified True Copy of Status Report of the CAC;

II. Memorandum and Articles of Association and Office address;

III. Current Curriculum Vitae of the Company’s staff to be responsible for Hajj Matters/ administration.

Details of the post are published below:

6. MODE OF APPLICATION AND CLOSING DATE

I. All applications should be done online through this web address stos.nigeriahajjcom.gov.ng Guidelines are provided for ease of registration

II. To begin the application process click “New Registration” at the above link

III. All applications, along with the prescribed SECURITY REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT and relevant attachments should be submitted NOT later than 15th of September, 2025.

7. ALL APPLICANTS SHOULD NOTE THAT:

I. All applications would be subjected to further scrutiny by the Commission and other relevant Government Agencies, where necessary;

II. Allocation is subject to availability of slots and previous performance of company;

III. Only applications from companies not indebted to the Commission or any Saudi Arabian/Nigerian Agencies either on Umrah or Hajj, will be processed;

IV. Application from a company that has an unresolved complaint (s) against it or any of its directors with the Commission will not be processed.

V. Failure to present the proposed accommodation for inspection by 2nd December, 2025 may lead to disqualification without any notification;

VI. All remittances to the Commission’s account must be from the company’s corporate account. Any payment outside this will not be accommodated and may be referred to appropriate Government Agencies;

VII. Any change in transportation, ticket and accommodation arrangements (without the written consent of the passenger(s) concerned) will be considered as a violation;

VIII. Any Travel Agent that has a genuine challenge with any airline should immediately notify the Commission for possible intervention. Failure to do so and the pilgrim(s) suffered a loss or as a result did not perform Hajj, the company shall be held liable;

IX. Any applicant that has passenger(s) that have violated Saudi Arabian Immigration law by refusing to exit the Country after Hajj or Umrah Operation and could not render proper account of the absconded pilgrims would be sanctioned;

X. Applicants may be requested to submit hard copy of completed filled online form, where necessary;

XI. Each applicant must comply with the contents of the Application form and Guidelines;

XII. The Commission shall not be liable to any applicant for any loss or inconvenience incurred in connection with the application process.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']