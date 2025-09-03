Umahi orders urgent repairs on damaged Shagamu-Benin Bridge deck

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has directed urgent repairs on the damaged deck of the Benin-bound carriageway on the Shagamu-Benin Bridge.

The minister gave the directive in a statement issued on Tuesday after receiving reports of damage on the border between Edo and Ondo States.

The statement was issued by the Special Adviser (Media) to Umahi, Orji Uchenna Orji.

Umahi noted that the bridge, which was built in 1981, had five spans and a double carriageway.

He said that the damage, which appeared on one span of the Benin-bound section, was caused by age-related wear and tear.

He said: “Bridges naturally deteriorate with time due to heavy traffic, weather conditions and other factors.

“This one is over 40 years old, and the deck slab has aged.”

The minister said that a team of engineers had been dispatched to assess and begin repairs on the bridge.

According to Umahi, once the concrete work is done, the affected section will be closed for up to 45 days to allow the concrete to mature before vehicles can move on it again.

Also Read

He assured motorists that traffic would be diverted to the other carriageway during the period, adding that the Federal Road Safety Corps would be on ground to manage traffic.

Umahi apologised to road users for the inconvenience but said that the repairs would be necessary to guarantee safety.

The minister recalled that a similar incident happened on another span of the bridge in the past and was quickly fixed.

He said: “Mr President is committed to fixing our road infrastructure.

“In 2025 alone, over 30 bridges across the country are receiving attention.

“The Renewed Hope agenda is not just about patching old structures but about transforming the whole road network for economic growth.”

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']