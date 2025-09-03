Breaking: 29 die in boat mishap, two missing, 50 rescued

A boat mishap has claimed 29 lives in Gausawa community in Malale Ward of Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

Alhaji Abdullahi Baba-Arah, the Director-General of Niger state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Baba-Arah said the incident occurred on Tuesday at about 11:30am, adding that the boat was carrying 90 passengers, including women and children.

He said that the boat took off from Tungan Sule in Shagunu Ward with 90 people on board and was heading to Dugga for a condolence visit.

He said that the boat collided with a tree stump, which resulted in the tragic incident.

He said 29 dead bodies have been recovered with 50 persons were rescued, while two people are still missing, adding that search and rescue operations was ongoing.

Baba-Arah said: “As at the time of filling this report, 29 dead bodies have been recovered with 50 persons rescued alive while two people are still missing.

“Overloading and collision with the tree stump are believed to be the causes of the mishap.”

