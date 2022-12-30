2023 Presidency: NYSC Governing Board member extols Tinubu

A Member of the National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi has described the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a statesman and nationalist, who is passionate about the unity of Nigeria.

The Board member who is also a member of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) stressed that Tinubu’s invaluable contributions to national development are gargantuan and historic, adding that the former Governor laid and built a solid foundation for his successors in Lagos state.

While applauding the leadership qualities of the presidential candidate, Oyewumi who is a member of the Tinubu Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (ICC) noted that the manifesto of the APC and Tinubu ( Renewed Hope) is based on pragmatic strategies aimed at taking the country to enviable heights.

The Ogbomoso Prince said: “the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a highly detribalized Nigerian and genuine progressive with positive antecedents in governance.

“With the enormous accomplishments of Tinubu as Governor of Lagos state among other noble assignments at the national and global levels, it is obvious that the APC presidential candidate will earn the votes of Nigerians.

“The former Governor has consistently demonstrated democratic virtues in his pursuits, which has earned him robust goodwill across the nooks and crannies of the country.

“As a bridge builder and detrabilized Nigerian, he has been able to bring people of diverse ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds together.

“Tinubu has what it takes to lead Nigeria”.

The ICC member commended chieftains, members and supporters of the APC for their steadfastness, patriotism and service to the nation