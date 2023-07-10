2023 polls: I backed Tinubu, worked 100% against Atiku — Fayose

828 828

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has disclosed that he worked 100 per cent against the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25, 2023 election in Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, while backing the incumbent, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

Fayose, a member of the PDP, and some governors elected on the platform of the party, did not support Abubakar.

Their grievance was largely centred around the failure of the PDP to rotate the presidency to the South.

Speaking on a Channels Television programme: “Sunday Politics,” on Sunday, Fayose said: “I never worked for PDP during the last election.

“I cannot work for two people at the same time.

“The reality is that I worked for Asiwaju (Tinubu).

“He is a respectable person from the South West.

“It is the time of the South.

“The same PDP, because I said it was the turn of the South, removed my son, suspended my son, expelled my son, suspended me.

“For a man that has suffered tremendously for PDP?”