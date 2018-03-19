2019: Why Buhari is delaying declaration of intention — Presidency

The Presidency on Sunday explained by President Muhammadu Buhari was yet to declare his intention of seeking reelection in 2019.

The explanation was offered by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Buhari, Chief Femi Adesina, in an interview in Abuja.

Adesina said the President could not speak about his ambition now since the election in 2019 was still a year away because of the consequences that could follow if he declared his intention.

The presidential spokesman, who was asked when Buhari will declare for 2019, said: “You know the peculiarity of Nigeria, particularly now.

“If the President speaks too early, it’s a problem.

“There is a lot of sabotage in the country.

“So, when you know that, why then do you speak early?

“I think it makes a lot of sense for you then to keep things close to your chest till it is time for you to then say: ‘Ok, I’m running,’ by which time they can do less damage.”

The Presidency also explained the President’s proposed visit to Rivers State, which Governor Nyesom Wike has faulted.

Wike faulted the visit citing wrong premise.

He equally said he was yet to be informed.

But Adesina said Buhari’s intention was to condole with the families of those affected by various killings in the state.

He said: “If he (Wike) doesn’t understand, the rest of the country understands.

“We understand, other Nigerians understand.

“Even people in Rivers State understand because on New Year Day, a minimum of 24 people were killed in Omoku.

“So, is that not crisis?

“And can you count the number of people that have been beheaded in Rivers State in recent times?

“People will be killed and heads will be cut off and the assailants will go away with the heads.

“So, can anybody say that there is no security issue in that kind of place?

“It’s left to the governor.

“He’s the Chief Security Officer.

“If he says there’s no security crisis in his state, good luck to him.”

On what will become of the trip if the governor does not welcome it, Adesina said: “I am sure he will be formally informed of a date.

“So, if he now says he doesn’t want the visit, it’s left to him and the Federal Government to decide the next step.

“But the President is visiting so that he can condole with people who lost their loved ones, 24 people minimum, were killed in Omoku.

“So, those people are the reason.

“Those people and the many beheaded, relations of those beheaded and their heads taken away, are the reason why the President is visiting the state.”