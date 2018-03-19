Again, herdsmen nabbed destroying farmlands in Benue

Troops of the 707 Special Forces Brigade of the Nigerian Army have arrested six herdsmen caught in the act of farmland destruction in Kwata, Benue State.

Troops while on patrol in the general area of Kwata Sule on March 17, 2018 encountered the herdsmen in the act, prompting their arrest.

After initial interrogation, the suspects were handed over to the police for further action.

Similarly, troops on patrol in the general area of Chembe, Tse-Gundu, Tse-Iordye and Shaor settlements sighted two herdsmen on a motorcycle along Kwata Shaor river bank.

The herdsmen abandoned their motorcycle and fled.

In search of the general area, one round of 7.62mm special was discovered.