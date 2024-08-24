20 kidnapped medical students rescued

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the release of 20 students of the University of Maiduguri and University of Jos kidnapped by gunmen in the North Central State on August 15.

Its Public Relations Officer, Sewuese Anene, confirmed their rescue to the News Agency of Nigeria at 11:15pm on Friday.

NAN reports that the students, who were travelling to Enugu State for their annual Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students Convention, were abducted in Oturkpo in Benue State.

Also taken was a House Officer, who accompanied them on the journey.

Anene, however, declined further details on the rescue efforts.

She said: “The victims have been released.

“Details will be released tomorrow (Saturday) morning please.”

NAN reports that their release is coming five days after the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, deployed a tactical squad to Benue State and ordered the Commissioner of Police in Benue to relocate to Oturkpo.

NAN gathered that a combined team of security operatives coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser carried out the operation that ensured freedom for the abducted students.

