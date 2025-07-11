100-level student dies after hostel lockout crisis

The management of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State, have confirmed the death of Miss Isabella Ajana, a 100-level student in the Faculty of Law, adding that it has launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident.

This is barely four days after a 300-level student of the Department of Microbiology at the institution, identified as Tochi, slumped and died while playing football.

According to reports, Isabella passed away on Friday, July 4, after being admitted at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital on Monday, June 30, 2025.

A detailed account of the events leading to her demise disclosed that the unfortunate incident leading to her death began on Friday, June 27, when the deceased and her roommates were locked out of their room at Emalda Hostel after mistakenly leaving their key inside.

According to sources within the hostel, immediate efforts were made to reach hostel authorities for access to the spare key, but were unsuccessful, adding that the key custodian, we learned, was out of the state and could not provide access until Monday morning.

One of the sources within the hostel who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said, “The unfortunate event began on Friday night, June 27, when the deceased and her roommates were locked out of their room at Emalda Hostel after mistakenly leaving their key inside.

Also Read:

“Immediate efforts were made to reach hostel authorities for access to the spare key, but were unsuccessful. It was discovered that the key custodian was out of the state and could not provide access until Monday morning.

“However, by Sunday night, the situation took a dangerous turn. As a Type 1 Diabetes patient, the deceased’s insulin and essential medication were locked in her room. Her condition deteriorated rapidly.

“Though managed overnight, the spare key was finally retrieved by Monday morning, granting access to her medication. Unfortunately, efforts to stabilise her condition proved ineffective, even after the insulin was administered.

“She was rushed to the UNIZIK Medical Centre, which, regrettably, was unable to provide necessary care and referred her to the teaching hospital, where she was admitted and placed under treatment.”

Reports indicated that the deceased showed signs of improvement by Thursday, but tragically, she passed away the following day.

It was gathered that her death was not immediately disclosed to the public at the request of a family member until Tuesday, July 8, when her mother personally informed her close friend.

This devastating loss has plunged the student body and entire university community into mourning.

But beyond grief, there is outrage and a resolute demand for accountability.

Although, while some sources and roommates of the deceased alleged that the hostel management demanded some amount of money up to the sum of N40,000 before releasing the spare key, the school authorities denied the allegations.

However, the Acting Director, Information and Public Relations/Protocol, Njelita Louis, who confirmed the development in a press statement released on Thursday, said investigation is currently ongoing into the circumstances that led to the demise of the student.

The statement read, “The attention of the management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has been drawn to the distressing incident involving Miss Isabella Ajana, a 100-level student in the Faculty of Law.

“It’s pertinent to inform all concerned at this moment and to assure the university community and the public that the university is actively working to get to the root of this unfortunate situation.

“We understand the anxiety and uncertainty this has caused, and our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our students.

“The management acknowledges the issues at hand with deep concern and is leaving no stone unturned in taking immediate steps to address them.

“Currently, there is an ongoing investigation into the circumstances that led to the demise of our dear student.

“Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka is committed to transparency in this investigation and will keep the university community and the public informed and properly updated on the progress and outcome as soon as possible.”

According to him, the University is beaming its searchlight on the operation, management, security and the welfare of students living at Elmada, a privately owned and managed hostel within the University’s vicinity.

“In the meantime, we urge everyone to remain calm and avoid any actions likely to cause breach of peace.

“The university management assures all staff, students and the general public of the university’s determination to sustain the cordial relations in the university. Thank you for your cooperation,” the statement added.

Post Views: 12