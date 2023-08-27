Zimbabwe elections: Primate Ayodele’s Indelible marks on the prophetic ministry, by Emmanuel Kadoma

Beyond being an election where the victor and the loser have been determined, the Zimbabwe Presidential election has substantiated the influence, credibility, and irremovable marks that Primate Ayodele has on the prophetic ministry globally.

Though based in Nigeria, Primate Ayodele is one of the most respected prophets in the world and this is why his prophecies go beyond the shores of Nigeria and Africa, they are watched and read in every part of the world. Just recently, His prophecies on the coup in Niger got published in Russia, Sri Lanka, Zambia, USA, and some Western countries. He is also the only cleric to amass 7 Million impressions within July and August on the internet, according to Brand24, a monitoring software.

The realm where Primate Ayodele operates seems to be unreachable for other prophets because, for decades, no one has been able to come close to his manner of churning out prophecies and the records of fulfilled prophecies he has to his credit. In July 2023, Primate Ayodele released a compendium of 5,000 fulfilled prophecies within three years, it’s never been done before.

Prophets are known to prophecy during an election period and of course, we can’t take away the role of prophecies when choosing new leaders but still, no one does it like Primate Ayodele. There are several proofs to verify the uniqueness of his prophecies and among them is the just concluded Zimbabwe presidential election.

As usual in his practices, Primate Ayodele started talking about the presidential election of Zimbabwe this year in January 2023 in several publications that went viral in the Southern African country. In a video that was shared on his social media page, Primate Ayodele categorically stated that as long as President Emmerson Mnangagwa is alive, He will win the election.

These were his words

‘’When I say Zimbabwe President will return, anyone can say otherwise, I don’t bother, I am saying it as God’s direct. Oppositions will not win in Zimbabwe unless God kills the incumbent president or elections don’t hold even though the government will not be good’’ ( https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMjRMcpnD/)

Apart from the video, the prophet was quoted in a prominent newspaper in the country, Zimbabwe Mail, saying the incumbent president will retain power.

“In Zimbabwe, the election will not give the opposition any right, the election will retain the incumbent because the opposition will not be able to demonstrate the democratic system of leadership’’ (https://www.thezimbabwemail.com/main/2023-polls-nigerian-prophet-says-mnangagwa-will-retain-presidency/)

Furthermore, in August 2023, Primate Ayodele spoke again regarding the election, reinstating his earlier prophet about the victory of President Mnangagwa. He added more information concerning how the incumbent president will emerge and how the opposition will not be able to win.

These were his words

‘’In Zimbabwe, the president will try everything, including legal and illegal processes, to win the election. He will win the election by all means. He will frustrate the opposition, and there will be rigging in the election.

“The opposition is just wasting money, it’s only God that can make them win. The president has every plan to retain power at all costs, I don’t see anything coming out for the opposition. The president should keep his military forces intact. I see the military getting angry,’’ (https://iharare.com/only-god-can-make-them-win-nigerian-prophet-issues-prophecy-on-zimbabwes-election-says-opposition-wasting-their-money/?expand_article=1)

Apart from Primate Ayodele, there was another man of God based in South Africa, Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse who spoke about the presidential election. According to him, a candidate of the opposition party, Nelson Chamisa will emerge with victory in the election. ( https://nigeriabroad.com/-nigerian-pastor-divides-zimbabweans-with-controversial-prophecy-ahead-of-polls)

These were his words

“Zimbabwe: Some time ago, the Lord said to me that I should speak to Chamisa to go and be silent and that it was not yet time for him to come as president… I said that Mnangagwa was the one that God was taking to show Zimbabwe the way but this time around, the Lord said to me that Honourable Chamisa’s time has come. So I see this man as the next president, but it will be very hard. It will be a battle from court to court. Many lives will be lost. There will be a great fight on the street. There will be burning of tires, burning of properties; but at last, victory shall be given to the man. Please write my prophecy down.”

Comparing both prophecies, it’s obvious that Akinbodunse missed it totally and this further confirms that the real where Primate Ayodele operates remains unreachable for others. He doesn’t just prophesy but goes as far as giving details of how the prophecy will come to pass.

When he released his prophecies regarding the Zimbabwe election, it wasn’t just about who would win the election, he went as far as letting the people know how the winner would emerge. He mentioned that the President will do everything possible; legally and illegally, to win the election. He also said there will be rigging and the opposition will not be able to get any positive results except by God’s mercy.

To fulfill this, President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe claimed victory in the election. Mr. Mnangagwa won 52.6 percent of the vote compared with 44 percent for Mr. Chamisa, according to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, which is responsible for running the election.

Underscoring the prophecy of Primate Ayodele, the election was marred by widespread allegations that the governing party, ZANU-PF, had committed fraud.

Also Read:

International rights groups said there was a crackdown on opposition officials and supporters by ZANU-PF. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch alleged Mnangagwa’s administration used the police and the courts to silence dissent amid rising tensions due to a currency crisis, a sharp hike in food prices, a weakening public health system, and inadequate numbers of formal jobs.

The observers said they had specific concerns over a ruling party affiliate organization called Forever Associates of Zimbabwe that they said set up tables at polling stations and took details of people walking into voting booths. The head of the African Union mission, former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, said the FAZ activities should be declared “criminal offences.”