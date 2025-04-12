You are exceptional leader, a beacon of hope to our people, PAP boss celebrates Tompolo on birthday

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Dennis Otuaro, has congratulated the chairman of TANTITA Security Services Nigeria Limited, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo, on the occasion of his 54th birthday.

Otuaro described Tompolo as a humble, selfless and exceptional leader whose entire life had been dedicated to the defence, emancipation and the development of the Ijaw land and indeed the Niger Delta region.

He noted that as a foremost freedom fighter, Tompolo’s sacrifices and contributions to the socio-economic advancement and political growth of the Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta region are not only monumental but tremendous and unquantifiable.

He described the Izon-Ebi Dou Keme of Ijaw nation as a philanthropist, pillar of support for community development and a beacon of hope to many youths.

He stressed that Tompolo has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the peace, progress, unity and stability of the Niger Delta.

The PAP helmsman expressed appreciation to Tompolo for his significant contributions to national development through the efficient operations of TANTITA in safeguarding strategic crude oil pipelines, resulting in unprecedented increases in oil revenues for the shared prosperity of the country.

He further noted that Tompolo, through his security firm, has empowered over 40,000 Niger Delta youths by engaging them meaningfully, while also transforming the lives of several others with scholarships for their education and other viable ventures for a better future.

Otuaro said the TANTITA boss is also an inspiration to many with his strong and unapologetic belief in Ijaw tradition and cultural heritage, noting that it has continued to strengthen his spiritual focus and wellbeing.

He encouraged him to remain steadfast in his selfless service to Ijaw land, the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole, while also upholding his convictions and philanthropic activities for the society and humanity.

Otuaro wished Tompolo well on the auspicious occasion of his birthday, and prayed to God to give him the enablement to achieve more goals and further accomplishments.

