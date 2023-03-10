Xi Jinping re-elected as Chinese President

Xi Jinping has been unanimously re-elected as Chinese President.

Xi Jinping has been elected Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China on the platform of the ruling Communist Party of China.

The re-election was an outcome of the ongoing session of the 14th National People’s Congress.

It marked the third plenary meeting of the first session of the congress which was held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.

Xi Jinping’s re-election as President of China illustrates the choice by representatives of the Chinese people and the history of the 1.4 billion population of the country.

It also reflects the Chinese path to modernisation, democratic culture and tradition to remove 100 million people out of poverty.