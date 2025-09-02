Workers return to site at Saka Tinubu despite LASPPPA lock-up order

Construction activities have resumed at the controversial site on 28, Saka Tinubu Street, Victoria Island, Lagos after the earlier lock-up order reportedly issued by the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA).

This followed media reports on concerns expressed by occupants of adjoining buildings over lack of safety protocols at the site, which exposed them to danger.

The construction, being carried out by Diplomat Homes Limited, allegedly failed to observe adequate safety measures such as barricades, safety nets, and protective structures, which are required when building next to other properties.

This has led to boulders and planks falling off the building into other compounds, causing damage to walls, windows, ceilings, and cars.

However, the sealing of the property lasted only two days as workers returned to the site and resumed work on Friday.

According to eyewitness accounts, a large screw and a metal pole from the upper floors came crashing down on Monday morning, landing just inches away from where someone in the next compound was standing.

The citizens argue that this latest near-miss should compel a more determined intervention by the LASPPPA, cautioning that further inaction may embolden the developers to continue to disregard safety requirements.

There are genuine fears that falling planks and pebbles could harm innocent people in the other compounds and even lead to death.

