Woman knocked to death by tricycle rider

A woman, whose identity was yet to be released as at press time, has been knocked to death by a tricycle rider, Usman Abdullahi, while crossing the road in the Ile-Oba area along the Ogijo/Ita-Oluwo/Ikorodu Road, Ogun State.

According to available information, the 21-year-old commercial tricycle rider knocked the woman to death on February 1, 2025.

The Divisional Police Officer of Ogijo under the Ogun State Police Command has commenced investigation into the accident that occurred at about 8:10am, which involved the TVS tricycle with license plate number: Lagos BDG 561QN.

Preliminary reports indicated that the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when the tricycle, en route to the Ogijo main park, struck her.

As a result, she sustained severe head injuries and was immediately rushed to Omowunmi Hospital in Kusela, Ogijo for urgent medical attention.

She succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment.

Police officers, who were the first responders, took swift action to secure the accident scene, conducted measurements, and gathered photographic evidence.

The tricycle wreckage has been impounded at the police station for further inspection by the Vehicle Inspection Officers, while Abdullahi remains in police custody as investigations continue.

