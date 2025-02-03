One die, five injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

The Sagamu Divisional Police Headquarters under the Ogun State Police Command has reported a fatal motor accident that occurred on February 1, 2025 at about 9am before the Redemption Camp along the Ibadan-Lagos Expressway, Mowe.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command and a Superintendent of Police, CSP Omolola Odutola, confirmed this on Sunday.

She said the accident involved a Mack 40-ft container truck with registration number: T-24572 LA, driven by Sanni Saifullahi of AY and Rolly’s Ventures, Magodo, Lagos State, and a Toyota Sienna vehicle with registration number: FST 525 YJ, driven by Sunday Okpe of Miracle Ultima International Limited.

According to preliminary investigations, the Toyota Sienna was en route from Osun State to Lagos State, carrying seven passengers.

The driver reportedly lost control of the steering and crashed into the rear of the container truck.

The impact led to the tragic death of a passenger, Miracle Chibuzor of Miracle Ultima International Limited, who was seated in the front.

Five other occupants sustained varying degrees of injuries and were promptly transported by officers of the Motor Traffic Division of Sagamu Divisional Police Headquarters to Famobis Hospital, Lotto, Mowe for medical treatment.

The deceased’s body has been evacuated to Idera Morgue for an autopsy and official death certification by medical practitioners.

Meanwhile, traffic police visited the scene to clear congestion and prevent further accidents caused by onlookers.

The wreckage of the vehicles involved in the accident have been towed to the Sagamu Police Station for safekeeping and inspection by Vehicle Inspection Officers.

