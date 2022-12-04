Wike to angry colleagues: No apologies disclosing refund by FG

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has told his colleagues in the Niger Delta who were angry with him for disclosing the 13 per cent arrears paid to them by President Muhammadu Buhari that he has no apologies to them.

Wike spoke on Saturday night while conferring state awards on persons he described as lovers of the state.

He said he would continue to be thankful to Buhari for the money.

He insisted that without the money, he would not have been able to deliver the quality of projects he had executed in the state.

Hee wondered why his act of gratitude to the President had brought jealousy to him, adding that Buhari did what his Peoples Democratic Party failed to do since 1999.

Wike said: “Human beings instead of them to say I appreciate you, they become envious.

“Because I say Buhari thank you, I am having problems today.

“That is the country we are in.

“I am not a fan of Buhari.

“When a man has done well, say he has done well in this area.

“If he has not done well you say so.

“I have no apologies to anybody.

“If Buhari did not release the money from 1999, which my party did not even release, I wouldn’t have been doing what I am doing.

“I say it and I don’t give a damn to anybody.

“I don’t care.

“I got the money.

“I am not a fan of Buhari.

“He has not done well in many areas, but this one he has done well.

“My party members may not be happy.

“But they should not be angry because this one, he did well.

“He gave me money and I used the money to do something for people in Rivers State.

“This money was there.

“Nobody paid us.

|I hear somebody saying that his three kilometre road would do my 15 flyovers.

“No problem.

“Do the three kilometres first.

“Tell Nigerians you are doing three kilometres.”





