The Imo State Police Command has narrated how its operatives engaged militants alleged to be members of the Eastern Security Network, the armed wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra, in gunfire at one of the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission in the state.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, CSP Mike Abattam, in a statement on Saturday.

Abattam said in the statement: “They threw Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) into the office from outside the fence and shot sporadically, fighting their way into the office but were repelled by the Imo Police Command’s Tactical Teams.”

“The police operatives who positioned themselves strategically and professionally, engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and in the process, they were suppressed, having suffered a huge defeat, with a number of them sustaining varying degrees of bullet wounds.

“They later retreated into their vehicles and zoomed off, but were given a hot chase by the operatives.

“In the course of the foiled attack, no life was lost and no arms/ammunition were carted away.

“The INEC main building was not affected by the explosives.

“Only minor damage was done on the security post caused by the fire from the explosives which were put off immediately by the police operatives.”





