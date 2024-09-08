Wife catches 70-year-old husband sexually violating daughter

The Agbowa-Ejirin Police Station has arrested a 70-year-old father, simply identified as Mr. Abiodun, for allegedly “penetrating” his 14-year-old daughter and also repeatedly using his fingers to defile her at the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Nobody is sure how long the man has been defiling his daughter, but the dreadful secret was blown open by his wife.

He was caught in the act by the wife, also simply identified as Bunmi.

Members of the Advocate for Vulnerable Persons Network have started following up on the case.

The alleged perpetrator, who is said to be a farmer and landowner, was arrested on August 29, 2024.

The ACVPN Head of Rescue and Referral, Comrade Toyin Okanlawon, said: “The case was brought to the notice of ACVPN by Marvellous Garage Foundation to leverage each other’s strength.

“The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Agbowa Division interviewed the victim and then ordered the arrest of the perpetrator.

“The victim further testified that her father used to insert his fingers into her private part, fondled her breasts and he would sometimes have intercourse with her.

“The mother of the victim, Bunmi, also alleged that she heard from her daughter that her husband penetrated her before she eventually caught him in the act.

“According to Bunmi, when she caught her husband red-handed, it resulted in an argument and animosity from her husband.

“In order to suppress the argument and to render the victim and her mother vulnerable, Abiodun put his only house on sale, collected part payment from the buyer and then left the house.

“He abandoned his home, wife, and children, and went to another community.”

Okanlawon further mentioned that Abiodun believed that abandoning his family would serve as punishment and would make his wife stop accusing and bringing up the defilement of their daughter.

He said: “The perpetrator was alleged to have defiled the first daughter of his first wife, who is now married.

“I marvelled when a policewoman complained that Bunmi went to a human rights organisation to report the case, stressing that Bunmi should have reported at the police station.

“However, Bunmi responded that if the case had been handled properly when she initially reported at the station, it wouldn’t have degenerated into what it currently is, leading to her husband selling the house they lived in.

“After that exchange, the officer became cold and changed the topic.

“Kudos to the DPO of the Agbowa Ejirin Division for exemplary behaviour.

“She interviewed the victim and her father, although the father denied having canal knowledge of his daughter.

“Surprisingly, one of the perpetrator’s comrades came to the police station to threaten Bunmi.

“We equally got information that some landowners in the community were threatening to deal with her.

“This aforementioned comrade also boasted that the perpetrator would soon be left off the hook.

“The perpetrator boasted to be a bosom friend to the current Inspector General of Police.

“He said that the IGP would set him free because he is well-connected.

“Some people came around to the station in an attempt to scuttle the case.

“The OC Surveillance said that the case was now indecent assault, and that the medical report will not show or confirm that Abiodun defiled his daughter.

“I replied to him that he was not a professional in that field, so he should allow the JWC officer to do her job.

“I also told him that this case has been flagged on a platform where we have both state actors and non-state actors on board, and the police high-ranked officers are also present to right all wrongs.

“The ignorant OC Surveillance immediately called two other officers and had a silent discussion with them.

“Immediately the JWC woman officer took over the case and eventually charged the perpetrator with indecent assault.

Also Read:

“I also told her we needed to write a statement as nominal complainant, but she refused until I and the mandated reporter quickly informed the DPO of the situation.

“The DPO corrected her and the needful was done.

“Such an officer should be retrained regarding the Nigeria Police Standard Operating Procedures so that she can be on the same page with others.

“The victim was taken to the General Hospital for medical examination and the DPO has also promised the case will be charged to court tomorrow.

“From all indications, the DPO doesn’t condone any form of child abuse reported cases regardless of whoever is involved.

“Hopefully, according to the DPO, the case will be escalated to the court while we keep our fingers crossed.”

Post Views: 0