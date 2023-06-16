‘Why Nigerian women are attracted to Malian men’

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has offered reasons why Nigerian women are attracted to men from Mali.

This came after it was discovered that no fewer than 25,000 trafficked Nigerian women and girls are trapped in Mali.

The Commander of the Benin Zone of NAPTIP, Nduka Nwanwenne, spoke at the workshop on Tuesday for media professionals in Lagos.

Nwanwenne said: “NAPTIP investigation on this category of victims revealed that they were attracted to Malian men because they spend more money on women compared to Nigerian men.

“The second major reason is that Malian men are proud of sleeping with women from Nigeria, the giant of Africa.”